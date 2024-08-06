WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Recalls Infamous Crown Jewel Match With The Undertaker

Goldberg and The Undertaker's match at Super ShowDown 2019 was their one-and-only in-ring outing. Unfortunately, the match is remembered not-so-fondly as one of the worst wrestling matches of the modern era. During an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Goldberg opened up about how his pre-match preparations negatively impacted the bout.

"I knocked myself out before walking to the freaking ring," said Goldberg. "I headbutted the door right when they played my music... and I knocked myself out."

Goldberg's locker room headbutt was not the only concussion he suffered that evening, as he got another one in-ring to make the match look more realistic. Following that, Undertaker performed a miscalculated Tombstone Piledriver to Goldberg, injuring him yet again.

"I unintentionally headbutted the freaking ring post, and it knocked me for another one," said Goldberg. "So, I had two concussions leading up to me dropping him on his head. And then the nice little payback was the Tombstone straight up and down on my head."

Goldberg acknowledges wrestling too recklessly during the match because of his pair of concussions, saying that he deserved it when Taker accidentally dropped him on his head. The most infamous moment of the match saw Goldberg attempt a Jackhammer on Taker only to fall back and come dangerously close to seriously injuring him.

In the years since the infamous bout, everyone involved has been vocal about just how dangerous the match was, with Undertaker describing it as a scary experience. Meanwhile, former WWE referee Mike Chioda claimed that he wanted to call off Goldberg and Undertaker's match, fearing that someone would get really hurt.



