The Undertaker Looks Back On 'Scary' WWE Dream Match Against Goldberg

During the "Monday Night War," The Undertaker and Goldberg were two of the biggest names on their respective promotion's rosters, and as such, to some the two veterans clashing was a dream match that never happened until Super ShowDown 2019. However, today the match has an unfortunate reputation for being one of the worst of its generation because of the amount of botches that happened mid-match. Undertaker recently appeared on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," where he admitted not being sharp enough going into the match with Goldberg, especially considering that the veteran suffered a concussion early into their match. "I should have picked up on the fact that he had his bell rung, and then [he] rung it again when he hit the post. I should have been sharp enough to adapt at that point and not try to get to where I was getting."

Advertisement

"It was a scary match to be in," Undertaker recalled. He then admitted how "Father Time" simply caught up with him — and likely Goldberg as well — and that it wasn't a good idea to get into the ring again for a major match after a long hiatus. "When you have long periods of time where you don't work. Man, you lose that sharpness, the mental quickness to figure out things. That was something that I always really prided myself on; if something happened — knowing what to do."

Despite knowing all this, Undertaker explained that he was so focused on making the match good that he didn't realize he simply didn't have the physicality to turn the match around all by himself. "It was nobody's fault. Just what happened, happened."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.