Former WWE referee Mike Chioda has revealed that he nearly called off the disastrous Undertaker vs. Goldberg match at Super ShowDown 2019, especially after Goldberg hit the turnbuckle post and was concussed early into the contest.

In a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk, Chioda said he kept waiting to “hear back from somebody” after he noticed Goldberg’s condition.

“I almost had to call an audible during the Undertaker/Goldberg match at Saudi Arabia,” recalled Chioda. “It went downhill after Goldberg got gashed open in the turnbuckle, got concussed. He was badly concussed and he got through the match, but barely. That’s when I was kinda worried because I thought, ‘oh my God!'”

The match got uglier when Goldberg attempted his signature Jackhammer and nearly dropped Taker on his head.

“After the suplex, they almost broke their necks. ‘Oh my God, let’s get this done.’ I was waiting to hear back from somebody to say, ‘should I call this match or not because he’s not doing good at all?'”

Instead, the match was allowed to continue and Chioda said neither legend wanted to stop prematurely.

“They just let them go. When you were an old school wrestler, you didn’t care if you were bleeding – you got through the match, whatever it took, you got through it,” Chioda explained. “You wouldn’t see too many guys just saying, ‘Oh I can’t wrestle no more,’ or ‘I broke my finger,’ or ‘I tore my knee out.’ They still get through the match.”

Chioda went onto confirm that he would have called off the match if Taker instructed him to.

“Taker tells me something, I’m doing it,” said Chioda. “I don’t care if the office in the back didn’t like it or not! Taker is one of the bosses, that’s for sure.”

As seen in the video below, Undertaker opened up about his match against Goldberg during The Last Ride docuseries which aired last year.