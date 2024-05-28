Ex-WWE Star Recalls Backstage Reaction To Undertaker & Goldberg's Disastrous Match

Once upon a time, Goldberg vs. The Undertaker was a dream match for many wrestling fans. However, when the two aging legends eventually clashed at WWE Super ShowDown 2019 in Saudi Arabia, the match didn't go according to plan. Matt Hardy was a member of the WWE roster at the time, and he recalled the backstage reaction to the bout when things started going wrong for the veterans.

Advertisement

"I remember watching it beside Randy Orton, it was a locker room sellout," he said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "I just remember that deal where 'Taker came down on his head, just the looks in between people like, people were pretty shocked by it. I think a lot of talent were worried that the match was going to be what it ended up being as opposed to like, being able to get through something that was solid but quick and impactful. Unfortunately, I think there were a lot of people that thought it would end up being like it was and it ended up being that way."

These days, the match is mostly remembered for both legends almost getting seriously hurt, and Hardy isn't the only person who's highlighted its faults afterward. The Undertaker believes the bout was close to being catastrophic, noting that Goldberg might have suffered a concussion early on. Goldberg, meanwhile, believes that he has a poor track record when it comes to his matches in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

The Undertaker has since retired from in-ring competition and has no plans to return to action. That said, Goldberg is open to more matches outside of WWE, but don't expect to see him work for Tony Khan. Earlier this year, Goldberg called AEW too cheesy for his tastes, effectively ruling out a late-career stint there.