On a recent episode of his podcast, CarCast, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg discussed his experience at WWE’s recent Crown Jewel event. Goldberg noted previously that he had hurt his knee after his SummerSlam match against Bobby Lashley. He gave an update on how his knee is feeling after Crown Jewel.

“The knee, I mean, it hurts. It is what it is,” Goldberg stated. “The fact is, I hurt it every day of my life. It’s just all relative. My brain held up well, fortunately. He went after my knee again, but it is what it is. I dropped the hammer on his a** at the end. If you want to know about me and Bobby behind the scenes, let’s just say that Gage Goldberg is Wanda and I’s son, and there is no frickin way I would let anyone on this planet touch him if I didn’t love and trust him. Bobby’s a great individual, and I’ve wanted for years to be able to have a program with him. I’m just honored that he me do it. It was fun and then getting some payback and kicking his a** at the end was just icing on top of it.”

This is Goldberg’s third show in Saudi Arabia, and he is now 2-1 in the region after defeating Lashley at Crown Jewel. He reviewed his performance his two previous lackluster ones.

“I don’t have the best track record in Saudi Arabia,” Goldberg admitted. “I knocked myself out in a match. I dropped The Undertaker on his head and this and that. I needed to redeem myself, and I’m not happy with my performance, but I’m satisfied with it to a point where I think it shut all these f*ckers up finally. Undertaker and I, we’re cool.”

Goldberg recently revealed he has one more match left on his contract. There is no word yet on if WWE plans on re-signing Goldberg for more matches in the future. He recalled his travel schedule during his Saudi Arabia trip, and he addressed not working the SmackDown after after Crown Jewel.

“If you saw my post, I flew from from San Antonio to Sacramento. We did the show Monday night,” Goldberg recalled. “We drove after the show from Sac to San Fran, stayed there for three hours before we boarded, went straight from San Fran to London, stopped for gas, got back on the flight, went from London to Riyadh, landed in Riyadh around 4:30 in the morning, went to the hotel. I dropped my bags. I had to shake off all the crap that had latched itself on to me during the 400 hour flight. So I worked out.

“I slept a little bit during the day. You wake up the next morning. You got PR, and then you go to the building, literally, until we went to the building, and did our matches and then went straight from the building to the airport, sat at the airport again, for another three hours. They had ‘technical difficulty’ with the computers there and then went straight from Riyadh to Chicago, which was a 17-hour flight, nonstop. And then I privated from Chicago to San Antonio. San Antonio, I got in the car, went straight home, showered.

“Couple hours later, we drove to Gage’s football game and then Saturday and Sunday, and then I went to LA. But I’m not gonna sit on my soapbox and feel sorry for myself because if you didn’t get off the plane in Chicago, you went straight to Wichita to do Friday night SmackDown. I was lucky I didn’t have to work that nigh, but I’m also not 25 years old anymore so kudos to all the men and women who made the trip and made it a wonderful trip. British Airways can kiss our a** pretty much. These guys and girls are troopers. I don’t know how they do it.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit CarCast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.