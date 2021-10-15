During his recent appearance on CarCast podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg provided an update on his knee injury ahead of his match against Bobby Lashley at next week’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

“Knee’s much better,” Goldberg said [H/T Post Wrestling]. “Hopefully it’ll be — I won’t be completely healed by then [Crown Jewel] but it’ll be, suffice to say, in good enough shape to kick Bobby [Lashley’s] ass. Let’s just say that.”

Back in August, the Goldberg vs. Lashley bout at WWE SummerSlam ended via referee stoppage after Lashley targeted Goldberg’s knee. After the match, Lashley used a steel chair to continue the attack on Goldberg’s knee. This led to Goldberg’s 15-year-old son Gage jumping on Lashley’s back only to be slammed to the mat. The segment ended with Lashley applying The Hurt Lock to Gage, with a helpless Goldberg looking on.

In subsequent weeks, WWE announced that Goldberg had suffered ligament damage and would require knee surgery.

“Well, I got ligament damage and I have an impending knee surgery,” Goldberg said in late August. “Does that answer your question? I really don’t care. But what I do care about is that dirty son of a b—h Bobby Lashley, and what he did to my son at SummerSlam.

“I just left the house, Gage’s shoulder is all jacked up, his neck hurts. God knows what a dude that size could’ve done to my son. So, the objective has changed. I’m not coming for the WWE Championship, I’m coming for Bobby Lashley’s soul, and I will rip it straight from his chest.”

As noted earlier, the Lashley vs. Goldberg II at Crown Jewel will now be a No Holds Barred Match. You can click here for the full card going into next Thursday’s event.