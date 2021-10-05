Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg in a No Holds Barred match is now official for WWE Crown Jewel.

The match was made official during tonight’s WWE Draft Night 2 edition of RAW. Goldberg called Lashley out and challenged him to a match at Crown Jewel, and Lashley proposed the stipulation. This will be a rematch from SummerSlam back in late August, which saw then-WWE Champion Lashley retain his title over Goldberg. The storyline behind this rematch is that Goldberg wants payback for what Lashley and MVP did to his son Gage at SummerSlam.

The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel event will take place on Thursday, October 21 from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Big E (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals

TBD vs. TBD

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

TBD vs. TBD