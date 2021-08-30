WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has issued a warning to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

The Goldberg vs. Lashley title match at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month ended via referee stoppage after they did an angle where Lashley injured Goldberg’s knee. After the bout, Lashley brought a steel chair into the ring and continued the attack, focusing on the knee. Goldberg’s 15 year old son Gage, who was sitting at ringside, stormed the ring and jumped on Lashley’s back but was slammed to the mat. Lashley then applied The Hurt Lock to Gage, while Goldberg was still down. The segment ended with Lashley and MVP making their exit as Goldberg tended to Gage in the ring.

In an update, WWE released a new video today where Goldberg limps to his truck and tells a WWE camera man that he has an upcoming knee surgery scheduled. He also says he no longer cares about the WWE Title, but is coming for Lashley’s soul.

“Well, I got ligament damage and I have an impending knee surgery,” Goldberg said when asked about what happened at SummerSlam and the extent of his injury. “Does that answer your question? I really don’t care. But what I do care about is that dirty son of a b---h Bobby Lashley, and what he did to my son at SummerSlam.

“I just left the house, Gage’s shoulder is all jacked up, his neck hurts. God knows what a dude that size could’ve done to my son. So, the objective has changed. I’m not coming for the WWE Championship, I’m coming for Bobby Lashley’s soul, and I will rip it straight from his chest.”

There’s no word on when Goldberg vs. Lashley II might happen, but they could do it at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21.

Goldberg is still under contract for one more year, with a deal that is good for two matches per year, but it’s possible that they worked out some sort of agreement that will see him wrestle three matches this year.

Stay tuned for more on Goldberg vs. Lashley. You can see the new video of Goldberg below: