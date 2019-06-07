Bill Goldberg vs. The Undertaker

We go to the ring for tonight's main event and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to a pop. Goldberg makes his lengthy entrance to the ring. The theatrics begin next as we get some sort of druids ceremony on the stage. The torches are lit before the bells start tolling inside the stadium. The Undertaker appears and starts making his grand entrance to the ring. The flames rise behind The Dead Man as he enters the ring. Taker takes off his gear as Goldberg stares him down. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton as the two WWE Legends prepare to do battle for the first time.

Taker and Goldberg meet in the middle of the ring. Goldberg cuts his own throat to mock Taker with his own taunt. Taker starts but Goldberg comes right back with a big Spear for a pop. Goldberg delivers another Spear but Taker ends up sitting right up for a pop. They go at it and Taker has a chokeslam blocked. They end up on the mat as Goldberg rolls Taker into a kneebar.

Goldberg takes it to the corner and works Taker over. Goldberg charges with a thrust but Taker moves and Goldberg hits the ring post. Goldberg is bleeding badly from his head now after hitting the post. Taker works Goldberg over in the corner now with strikes. Taker with more shots in the middle of the ring. Taker takes Goldberg back to the corner and does Old School.

Taker calls for a chokeslam but Goldberg leans on the ropes and avoids it. Taker delivers the chokeslam in the middle of the ring now. Taker signals for the end as Goldberg gets back up. Taker scoops a bloody Goldberg for the Tombstone piledriver and hits it in the middle of the ring. Taker covers for a close 2 count as Goldberg kicks out. Taker can't believe it.

Goldberg gets to his feet first. Taker meets him with strikes. Taker with body shots in the corner now. They run the ropes and collide in the middle of the ring with clotheslines.

They trade shots in the middle of the ring again. Taker brings it into the corner and nails a running splash. Taker scoops Goldberg and hits Snake Eyes. Goldberg comes right back with a big Spear and both go down. Goldberg gets up first and goes for the Jackhammer in the middle of the ring. Goldberg can barely get Taker up in the air, and he drops him badly on his neck. That looked bad. Goldberg covers for a close 2 count.

Goldberg ends up going for Taker's own Tombstone piledriver on him. That's botched and apparently the counter is also blocked. Taker goes to a chokeslam and quickly puts Goldberg away for the pin, in a finish that felt rushed after the botch.

Winner: The Undertaker

