Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Super ShowDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Our live coverage starts at 1pm ET.
Here is what's in store for tonight:
WWE Universal Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)
WWE Title Match
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Andrade vs. "Demon King" Finn Balor (c)
1-on-3 Handicap Match
Lars Sullivan vs. Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik
The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg
Triple H vs. Randy Orton
Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon
Brock Lesnar cashes in his Money In the Bank contract
50-Man Battle Royal
Elias, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Mojo Rawley, TBA
Kickoff Pre-show
The Usos vs. The Revival