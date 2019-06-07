Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Super ShowDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Our live coverage starts at 1pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

WWE Universal Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Andrade vs. "Demon King" Finn Balor (c)

1-on-3 Handicap Match

Lars Sullivan vs. Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik

The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

Brock Lesnar cashes in his Money In the Bank contract

50-Man Battle Royal

Elias, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Mojo Rawley, TBA

Kickoff Pre-show

The Usos vs. The Revival