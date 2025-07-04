Mark Henry 'Busted Up Laughing' During This WWE Night Of Champions Moment

The Night of Champions main event between John Cena and CM Punk had a few memorable moments, one of which was referee Charles Robinson being taken out by Cena, an incident that got Mark Henry chuckling.

During the match, the referee was knocked out, which later resulted in Robinson running furiously to the ring only to be knocked down by Cena outside the ring, to stop him from making it to the ring. Henry, on a recent "Busted Open," said that it made him laugh out loud due to how it played out.

"I don't laugh at demise very often, but when Charles Robinson got bounced, I busted up laughing. He got de-cleated, and I tell you what, I know how it feels to be 50 years old and take a big bump. Charles Robinson right now is probably in an ice bath. He got killed. It was great," said Henry. "This pounce that Charles Robinson took, is right up with the best of them."

The WWE Hall of Famer applauded for the theatrical run that Robinson does from the back, unlike other referees, putting it down to the veteran referee's commitment to the story. Henry compared the run to the ring to the hysterical way that Titus O'Neil fell under the ring at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia back in 2018.

Robinson had to rush to the ring during Cena's match with Punk after the men's Money in the Bank winner, Seth Rollins, made his way to the ring to seemingly cash in his contract. However, as the main referee of the match was taken out, Robinson had to be called, but was intercepted by Cena, who then argued with Rollins, and stopped the cash-in. The distraction by Rollins and co. helped Cena retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against Punk.