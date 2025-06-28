John Cena Overcomes CM Punk, Retains Undisputed WWE Title In Chaotic NOC Main Event

John Cena defeated CM Punk in the main event of Night Champions to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cena was defending the title for the second time since dethroning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 to start his record-breaking 17th World title run, and after facing one storied rival in Randy Orton at Backlash, he was stood against another nemesis in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Prior to the bout, Cena had never managed to defeat Punk in a one-on-one contest for the title after three attempts, and that arguably rang true in their fourth and potentially final battle between them. Cena could not put Punk away despite several Attitude Adjustments, and Punk himself would have won the title if it wasn't for a timely bump to the referee, landing the GTS and getting the visual pinfall.

Punk was getting back up to his feet as Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins' music hit, "The Visionary" making his entrance flanked by The Vision – Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman – to set up for a cash-in. Rollins called referee Charles Robinson down the ring, but as he was sprinting down the ramp he got pounced by Cena. Rollins then tried to hit Cena with the briefcase, getting floored with an Attitude Adjustment as Reed and Breakker went after the "Greatest of All Time."

Penta emerged to help him, followed by Sami Zayn to completely neutralize The Vision alongside Cena and Punk. Punk then offered his hand to Cena, which was accepted as a ruse; Cena went for the low blow, only to have his foot caught and put up for the GTS. Rollins then hit Punk with the briefcase, hitting a curbstomp before Cena cast him from the ring and made the cover on Punk to retain the title.