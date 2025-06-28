The Story So Far: John Cena Vs. CM Punk At WWE Night Of Champions

"I think John Cena is going to wind up, when my career is said and done, being my best opponent. I'd like to think when his career is said and done that I might wind up being his best opponent too." That is a quote from CM Punk at a Q&A session in September 2012, and to a lot of people it's a quote that has aged like a fine wine.

On June 28, 2025, John Cena and CM Punk will wrestle for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in what will be their first singles match in over 12 years. It is a match that WWE fans have wanted since Punk made his return to the company at Survivor Series 2023, and a match those same fans wanted even more when Cena announced at Money in the Bank 2024 that he would be retiring from in-ring action at the end of 2025.

Younger fans might have only heard about it, but the rivalry between Cena and Punk legitimately changed the business when it kicked into high gear, to the point that there are likely dozens of wrestlers in every company who got into wrestling because of what Cena and Punk did. WWE have painted the two men as Yin and Yang — two opposites who eerily mirror each other; you could argue they're more similar than people think, and for all of the revisionist history WWE like to do, that is one fact that has remained true since they first met each other.

With all that said, let's journey through the history of a feud that changed WWE and wrestling forever ahead of its final chapter — this is the story so far.