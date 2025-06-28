CM Punk Arrives On WWE SmackDown As 'Word Life' John Cena, Drops Rap On NOC Opponent

CM Punk confronted John Cena with a ghost of his past in the main event of "WWE SmackDown."

Punk will be the latest to challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Saturday's Night of Champions event emanating from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and with that in mind the storied rivals met in the ring for a last verbal exchange. Given that Cena had riffed on Punk's infamous "Pipebomb" promo during last week's "SmackDown," putting Punk through a table before sitting atop the ropes lambasting his rival, the "Voice of the Voiceless" took a leaf out of his book and adopted the mannerisms of Cena's "Doctor of Thuganomics" character on Friday.

Cena first entered the ring before gesturing for Punk to follow, only to be surprised as "Basic Thuganomics" played complete with a "PunkLife" presentation on the Titan Tron. Punk then emerged in his own Chicagoan take on Cena's attire, sporting jorts, a Cubs baseball jersey, and a Bulls hat. He said that Cena plagiarized his "Pipebomb" so he thought to return the favor, delivering a slow rap to say that Cena had to rip him off to cut the best promo of his career.

Punk then said that Cena buried more talent than The Undertaker and made an allusion to his ill-fated relationship with Nikki Bella – having recently returned to the company ahead of WWE Evolution – before comparing him to Hulk Hogan "but somehow more problematic" and saying he will retire to wash James Gunn's underpants – in reference to Cena's role as "Peacemaker" in the DCU. He concluded the roast by saying he was Kendrick Lamar and Cena was going to be his Drake, leaving the ring to pose like Cena with the fans as the show went off-air.