John Cena Reverse Pipe Bomb Promo On CM Punk References AEW, TNA Stars On WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena may have lost to Ron Killings after hitting him with the title, causing a disqualification, to end their match on "WWE SmackDown," but it was Cena to get the last laugh over his Night of Champions opponent CM Punk to end the night. As Punk came out to make the save, Cena laid him out, put him through a table, and cut a promo mocking Punk's 2011 "pipe bomb" promo — which incidentally occurred after Cena had been put through a table immediately after a match with R-Truth.

After a low blow, multiple shots with the title, and an AA through the table to Punk, Cena grabbed a microphone and spoke to a fallen Punk and the crowd. He let everyone know that before he leaves the company in six months with the title in tow, he has "a lot of stuff to get off his chest." He told Punk he actually doesn't hate him, and actually likes him more than anyone Punk has ever shared a locker room with.

Cena told cameraman Stu to get in closer, as he was breaking the fourth wall, and continued to berate Punk. He said that Punk changes his values more than Cena changes his t-shirts and called him a loudmouth opportunist who likes to step on people and called out Claudio Castagnoli, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona by name. Cena said Punk was no longer "The Voice of the Voiceless," he's a millionaire, and is no longer a punk, he's a capitalist and "Mr. TKO."

The champion said if Punk believes he's the best in the world after Night of Champions, then it "really is a small world after all." He told Punk he needed to bring it at the premium live event, and it will be "The Best in the World" against "The Greatest of All Time" for the most coveted prize in sports entertainment.