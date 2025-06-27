CM Punk Booed On WWE Night Of Champions Kickoff Show, Apologizes To Saudi Fans

After years of thinking it would never happen, CM Punk is officially in Saudi Arabia. The "Straight Edge Superstar" will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champion on June 28, with Cena playing up to the fact that Punk publicly blasted WWE's deal with the Saudi government in past. Clearly the fans in the Riyadh did not forget some of the things that Punk has said about their country, and made him well aware of this when he was booed at the Night of Champions kick-off event.

One fan in particular caught Punk's attention as he was visibly angry with him, with the fan, whose name was Mohammed, demanding Punk apologize for his now infamous tweet directed at Saudi Arabia and The Miz back in 2020. "This guy wants me to apologize to him for a mean tweet I wrote six years ago. Hey listen, [it] legitimately had nothing to do with Saudi Arabia. I woke up and was crabby and wrote a mean tweet to the Miz...I apologize to the Miz...I sincerely apologize to you and all of Saudi Arabia." This resulted in a huge reaction from the fans in attendance, with Punk even thanking the crowd for inviting him to their country.

"I am not perfect by any means. Sometimes as human beings, we screw up. The beautiful thing, everything is a lesson learned. Now here I am and you have invited me to your country, and I'm grateful to be here. Thank you very much." Many people assumed that when Punk was unable to wrestle at the Crown Jewel event in November 2024 it was down to his opinions on Saudi Arabia as a country, but it was actually to do with the fact that he needed time away from WWE to film a movie he had already agreed to be a part of.