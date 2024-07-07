WWE Legend John Cena Explains Why His In-Ring Retirement Will Be Permanent

Retirement announcements should always be taken with a pinch of salt in the world of pro wrestling. Most performers get the bug again and return for one more match, as evidenced by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin beating Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38 and countless other examples. That said, John Cena has revealed that he'll embark on his retirement tour in 2025, and he'll hang up his boots for good after it's all said and done.

"I want to set the record straight right now — I'm done. This is it," Cena told the WWE Money in the Bank post-show press conference. "But the reason I'm saying that is not because 'I'm over it, I'm done.' I just want to send the message to our fans like if you ever wanted to be a part of this one last time, we are gonna do it as big as we can, and we're inviting everybody, and we hope you come and enjoy the fun and enjoy show."

Cena noted that he's picked a great time to hang up his boots. He said that "WWE Raw" moving to Netflix will be a historic moment for the company and he wants to be part of it. Furthermore, the promotion is on a hot streak and the crowds are energetic right now, and that's the type of audience he wants to perform for.

Cena concluded by saying that he won't be getting physical during his post-wrestling years. He insisted that he won't even return to be a guest referee, but he will remain and fan and advocate for WWE. That doesn't mean that he'll be gone for good, however, as he hopes to remain part of the extended WWE family for years to come.

