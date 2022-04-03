No Holds Barred Match: Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens

The bell rings as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin gets ready in the corner. Kevin Owens paces around the ring as the crowd pops. Austin approaches Owens in the middle of the ring and they face off. Austin talks some trash and they have words. Austin rocks Owens with a right hand and they start brawling. Austin beats Owens into the corner, then beats him down. Austin stomps a mud hole in Owens now as the fans count along with the first slow 7 stomps.

Austin then unloads with stomps for a pop. Austin calls Owens a stupid son of a b---h, helps him up, and launches him across the ring into the turnbuckles. Owens goes down. Austin is tossed a beer and he takes a big gulp, then goes back to stomping Owens in the corner.

Austin tosses Owens over the top rope to the floor. Austin follows, grabs another beer and sits it on the apron. Austin goes to whip Owens into the barrier but Owens counters and sends Austin into the barrier. Austin comes right back with a big clothesline at ringside. Austin sends Owens into the barrier and rakes his eyes. Fans chant “you still got it!” now as Austin works Owens over against the barrier. Owens sends Austin face-first into the ring post and Stone Cold goes down.

Owens hits Austin with the tripod from The KO Show set, then mounts him on the ground with right hands as fans boo. Owens leans a table against the barrier and goes to whip Austin into it, but Austin counters and launches Owens through the table. Austin tosses Owens over the barrier into the crowd. They brawl through the crowd now. Owens blocks suplex attempts on the concrete. Owens counters and drops Austin on the concrete with a suplex of his own. The referee immediately checks on Austin.

Owens stands tall and beats on his own chest, yelling out as fans boo him. Owens kicks Austin back to the ring area. They trade more punches now as Austin gets back in it. Owens drops him with a knee to the ribs. Owens dumps Austin over the barrier at the announce table. Owens climbs over but Austin grabs him and presses him from the top of the barrier onto the announce table. Austin grabs a few more beers and climbs on top of the announce table, standing over Owens. Austin drinks both beers as fans cheer him on.

Austin mounts Owens with right hands on top of the announce table as fans count along. Austin with double fists. He takes another beer and drinks it, then rolls Owens back into the ring. Austin follows but Owens rolls to the other side of the ring, dropping Austin over the top rope. Owens walks over to Austin’s ATV now. He’s trying to start it up so he can escape but Austin comes over and starts beating on him. Austin drives the ATV up the ramp with Owens on it. Austin stops on the stage and beats Owens across the large WrestleMania stage. Owens fights back but Austin blocks him and hits a suplex on the stage. Austin kicks Owens and punches him around some more, sending him face-first into the ATV rack.

Austin with a thumb to the eye and another suplex on the stage. Austin stands tall as fans cheer him on. Austin brings Owens back to the ramp and tosses him down it. Austin beats Owens back to the ringside area. Austin tosses Owens back into the ring and calls for two more beers. Austin brings the beers in the ring and drinks them. He then approaches Owens but Owens drops him with a Stunner out of nowhere for a close 2 count. Owens can’t believe it.

Owens brings a steel chair into the ring as Austin slowly gets back up. Owens swings the chair, Austin ducks and the chair bounces off the top rope, right back to Owens, hitting him in the face and dazing him. Austin follows right up with a Stone Cold Stunner for the pin to win.

Winner: Steve Austin

