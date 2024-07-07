John Cena Announces Retirement Tour, Last Match To Take Place At WWE WrestleMania 41

16-time WWE Champion John Cena made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank, confirming rumors from earlier in the day, announcing that his time for retirement was now, sending the Toronto crowd into a frenzy wrought with "no" chants. Carrying a towel that slightly altered his trademark "My Time Is Now" catchphrase to say "The Last Time Is Now," Cena's shirt, which read, "John Cena Farewell Tour," hinted at what he would soon make clear — that this wasn't an imminent goodbye but seemingly a slow progression that would include plenty of lasts.

After praising Canadian WWE fans for being some of the most dedicated in the world, "The Greatest of All Time" made it clear that he wanted to be there when WWE makes history, debuting "Raw" on Netflix, but also that the 2025 Royal Rumble would be his last. He then stated the same for Elimination Chamber, and noted that at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, he would hang up his wrestling sneakers for good.

With much to discuss following an announcement such as this, especially in unexpected fashion, Cena said he anticipated plenty of questions and that was why he would be kicking off tonight's post-Money in the Bank press conference. And in one final note, personifying what remains of his competitive spirit, Cena said, "If you're a WWE superstar, if you want some, hurry up and come get some," leaving the fans in Toronto and at home all over the world to wonder about a series of potential dream matches they can hope to see become a reality as Cena's swan song gets underway.

