WWE Announces Date And Location Of WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, after weeks of speculation regarding its location following WrestleMania 40. The event will be held later in April than usual, but will remain spread out over two days, taking over Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20. The announcement was made during the NBC broadcast of the Kentucky Derby pre-show on Saturday. Former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's World Champion Becky Lynch were seen at the event before the broadcast showed a video announcement narrated by WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Advertisement

"In case you've been living under a rock, WWE is on fire right now," Levesque said in the video. "And next year, we're bringing the show of shows to Las Vegas. WrestleMania in the entertainment capital of the world. Only question is ... are you ready?"

The location of WrestleMania 41 was previously heavily rumored to be Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was previously reported that the city was "excited" to announce that WWE would be bringing "The Grandest Stage of Them All" to Minnesota. According to Fightful Select, after the success of the kick-off press conference before the Super Bowl in Las Vegas this year, plans for the preferred location changed. There were also rumblings for a change of date for WrestleMania 41, with discussions of moving it to May following the cold weather during Night 1 of this year's event in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Despite WWE's recent successes with overseas premium live events, including Saturday's Backlash event in Lyon, France, WWE President Nick Khan has claimed that the "big five" events, including Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and Royal Rumble, in addition to WrestleMania, will remain in North America moving forward.