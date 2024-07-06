High-Profile WWE Legend Reportedly Seen In Toronto Ahead Of Money In The Bank

A certain 16-time WWE World Champion has been allegedly spotted in Toronto ahead of Money in the Bank tonight. Fightful Select posted a report based on a reader tip that John Cena was spotted in Toronto with photo confirmation, though they didn't release the photo within the report, with the added caveat that it could not be confirmed whether his appearance in Canada was tied to the upcoming WWE event or not. Cena is notably set to soon host "Shark Week" on the Discovery Channel, and hasn't been announced for anything WWE-related as it stands.

Advertisement

I will post my pic later, this scoop came from yours truly 🫡 🤫 https://t.co/OvwWc2E6PU — a – p o x (@A__POX) July 6, 2024

Cena made a special appearance at last year's Money in the Bank in London, interrupted in a segment by Grayson Waller, but has not been seen on WWE TV since appearing on the post-WrestleMania episode of "WWE Raw" in April. He made a cameo on the side of Cody Rhodes during WrestleMania Sunday's main event, sending Solo Sikoa through the announcer's table before receiving a Rock Bottom from "The Final Boss" Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He teamed with Awesome Truth the night after to defeat The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio.

Cena's last singles match to date came against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023, losing in a fairly one-sided affair to cement a four-match losing streak stretching back to 2018. His last singles victory outside of live events and dark matches came against Triple H at The Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. Furthermore, he has wrestled just five solo affairs since losing to The Undertaker in less than three minutes at WrestleMania 34.

Advertisement