John Cena Hosting 2024 Shark Week

An annual television tradition is set to return, with Discovery announcing that Shark Week 2024 will take place beginning on Sunday, July 7. On top of that, WWE star John Cena will host this year's festivities, with Cena commenting on the news through his X account.

The return of summer can only mean one thing ... the return of #SharkWeek! Thrilled to be this year's host for all the fun (and 🦈 fins)! @Discovery https://t.co/Sqs4JaIe3p — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 15, 2024

Cena's involvement with Shark Week continues the wrestler/actor's longstanding business relationship with Warner Bros Discovery, the studio behind Cena-involved properties like The Fast and the Furious franchise and "Peacemaker." Additionally, Cena has served as the host of the TBS game show "Wipeout!" since the series was rebooted in 2021.

According to a report from Deadline, this year's Shark Week is set to include the second part of "Belly of the Beast," a special from last year that saw researchers witness a shark feeding while inside a fake whale. The block of programming will also feature "Monster Hammerhead: Species X," "Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood," and more. In addition to being available to watch on The Discovery Channel, content from Shark Week is also available on streaming platform Max, which is owned by WBD.

Previous hosts for Shark Week include Cena's fellow WWE performer Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who handled the duty in 2022, as well as entertainment personalities like Andy Samberg, Jason Momoa, and Shaquille O'Neal. The same year that Johnson hosted, WBD partnered with AEW to present a match that saw the Jericho Appreciation Society locked inside a shark cage to promote the ongoing event.