It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year. Shark Week is almost here!

The annual celebration of nature’s unpredictable and vicious ways is set to begin on July 24th, and Warner Bros Discovery has an electrifying Master of Ceremonies planned.

Discover is partnering with Seven Bucks Productions on this year’s Shark Week, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being this year’s Master of Ceremonies. The former-WWE Champion paid homage to his Hawaiian heritage, noting that the shark is an “Aumakua”, which is a personal or familial god that is believed to come from a deified ancestor, a form that a deceased family member takes to watch over and protect the future generations of their family. Johnson even noted that he has a shark prominently featured in his tattoo.

🦈 BIGGEST WEEK OF TV 🦈 Honored to be your 1st ever MASTER OF CEREMONIES as @SevenBucksProd partners w/ @Discovery for a VERY SPECIAL SHARK WEEK. Shot in HAWAII, these beautiful AUMAKUA (gods) are deeply respected in our culture. (and within my tattoo)



JULY 24th! 🦈 🏝 pic.twitter.com/DSV7KQibjQ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 11, 2022

Johnson hosting this year’s Shark Week has an interesting twist to it. AEW is also involved in this year’s Shark Week, as Chris Jericho will face Eddie Kingston on July 20th in a Shark Week-sponsored Barbed Wire Deathmatch, which will see the Jericho Appreciation Society suspended in a Shark Cage.

Johnson’s involvement in Discovery’s Shark Week is in partnership with Johnson’s Seven Bucks Production company. Johnson is also involved with Discovery’s newest sibling-company Warner Bros., as Johnson will star in the WB film “Black Adam” as the titular character. Johnson is not the first WWE Superstar to take part in Shark Week, as last year, former-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was featured as part of a Discovery+ streaming exclusive.

Shark Week is the Discovery channel’s tentpole event. Running since 1988, the celebration of blood, guts, and marine life became the longest-running cable television event back in 2010.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]