CM Punk Challenges John Cena To WWE Title Match, Seemingly At Night Of Champions

CM Punk versus John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship is all but confirmed for Night of Champions.

Cena opened "WWE Raw" after coming at the losing end of a tag bout alongside Logan Paul against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank, highlighting that he has just 19 dates before calling a close on his in-ring career and thus a limited amount of time for someone to end his run as "The Last Real World Champion."

He lambasted the audience for their role in the return of Ron Killings, formerly R-Truth, and said he would never be used as a platform for a "pity party" to a departing star that "would lose interest in a year." Killings emerged to interfere Cena and Paul's match against Uso and Rhodes, ultimately allowing Rhodes to pin Cena to win the match, following universal backlash to news of his imminent departure from the company.

Punk emerged to confront Cena, clarifying that he was not there to defend the company, but rather he wanted to defend the people. He said that he was picked by the people in 2011 to become the "Voice of the Voiceless," tipping his hat to Killings as he said "When the fans want Truth, they get Ron Killings."

He then made the challenge for Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship, offering for the champion to pick one of his 19 dates left, but urging him to do it later in the night. Cena instead chose Night of Champions, telling Punk that if he wants the shot, he will have to go to Saudi Arabia. Punk has yet to work a Saudi event since returning to WWE in November 2023, having been outspoken against the Kingdom's historic human rights abuses previously.

Before Punk could answer, Seth Rollins' music hit and he emerged to close the segment watching on, Money in the Bank briefcase raised forward.