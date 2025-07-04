Konnan Questions This Aspect Of Timeless Toni Storm's AEW Presentation

Former WCW star Konnan has praised a recent segment between Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm, but criticized one particular aspect of Storm's character.

Konnan, on his "Keepin' it 100" podcast, analyzed the June 25, 2025, edition of "AEW Dynamite," where Storm and Mone had a brawl to open the show to build up to their match at All In.

"It was different. I don't think two women have started a brawl on AEW," said Konnan.

Co-host Disco Inferno stated that he would have changed one thing about the segment, and said that Mone should have kicked Luther, Storm's valet, right from the start rather than shoving him, which prompted Konnan to share his opinion on Luther. Konnan said that he hasn't seen any value in Luther being with Toni Storm, considering that he doesn't speak on her behalf.

"Let me just say this, I've said this a lot of times that Disco disagrees with me — I don't think Luther adds anything to that act. Anytime I see him, I just laugh. He doesn't talk for her because she doesn't need someone to talk for her. He doesn't get involved in her matches. He just stands there with white gloves and makes faces. Him and Abrahantes with the Mickey Mouse clubs."

Disco Inferno joked that the only thing Luther has to do is go to the dry cleaners each week to get his outfit cleaned. Konnan did say, though, that Luther must be happy getting paid to do very little on AEW television. Luther was in the pro wrestling wilderness for a long time before being brought to AEW in 2019, and became Storm's butler and valet in 2023, and has been a part of her character since then.