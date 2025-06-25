AEW Dynamite Live Coverage - 6/25/2025: Kota Ibushi In Action, Casino Gauntlet Qualifiers, More

It's Wednesday, you know what that means. Another episode of "AEW Dynamite" is on deck. The stars of AEW have come to Seattle, WA's accesso ShoWare Center for another edition of the flagship program.

Toni Storm, The Hurt Syndicate & MJF, and others will appear to speak their minds, as AEW nears All In: Texas next week. As for in-ring action, former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi will make his return to AEW, facing off against Trent. Also, there will be qualifiers for the Men's and Women's Casino Gauntlet Matches. The two gauntlets will take place at the July 12 PPV, with the winners receiving future world title shots. Willow Nightingale, Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, and ROH Women's World Champion Athena will compete in the women's qualifier, while the men's qualifier will feature Konosuke Takeshita, Roderick Strong, Mark Briscoe, and ROH World Champion Bandido.

"AEW Dynamite" is set to air at 8 pm Eastern on Max and TBS.

