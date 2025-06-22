Toni Storm To Mercedes Mone On AEW Collision: 'I Am Not Some Other Mother******'

Following the Grand Slam Mexico edition of "AEW Dynamite" where she crashed Mercedes Mone's celebration after winning the CMLL World Women's Championship, "Timeless" Toni Storm sent an explicit message to "The CEO" on the June 21 episode of "AEW Collision."

Still dressed in the outfit she attacked Mone in from Wednesday night, Storm explained that she is disappointed in Mone for promising the greatest women's match of all time at All In Texas, but has since been more occupied with steaks, phones, and trying to kiss her future opponent. Mone wasn't at "Collision" as she was still in Mexico following her first defense of the CMLL World Women's Championship, leading Storm to wonder if Mone thinks of the AEW Women's World Championship as just another trophy to add to her collection. If that is the case, Storm informed Mone that she wasn't just another mother******, and that if she makes one false move, she is going to eat her alive.

Storm did give "The CEO" her flowers, stating that she demands her best on July 12 because she believes Mone is the best, and that when her reign atop of the AEW women's division is over, no one is more deserving of that spot than Mone. She stated that when she first met Mone, she knew "The CEO" would be someone, and considering that she is the first woman to perform in Madison Square Garden, the Tokyo Dome, Wembley Stadium, and Arena Mexico, she is believes Mone is the greatest of all time. However, Storm was the last woman to wrestle at the Wodonga Sports & Leisure Center before it closed down for a cockroach infestation, and that for a manic, neurotic, erotic, sexually questionable, consistently sweaty, bottom heavy, Transatlantic w****, she makes magic with her title when she is the champion.

Storm rounded out by saying that unless Mone plans on pulling a rabbit of a hat at All In Texas, she is going to have to kill the AEW Women's World Champion in order to leave Globe Life Field with more gold around her waist.