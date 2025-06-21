AEW Collision Live Coverage 6/21 - Swerve Strickland Vs. Shane Taylor, Two All-Star Tags

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on June 21, 2025, coming to you from the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington!

Coming off a historic show at Arena Mexico on Wednesday, there will be an 8-woman All-Star tag match. Thunder Rosa and Athena have been feuding for the last couple of weeks and will each lead a team. Rosa will be joined by Queen Aminata and TayJay. Joining Athena are Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford.

After Mercedes Moné defeated Zeuxis to become the CMLL Women's Champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm suplexed her, sending her six belts flying. Tonight, we hear from the AEW Women's Champion.

In another eight-person tag match, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Daniel Garcia and Bandido will take on ProtoShita and FTR. JetSpeed will face off against Gates of Agony with Ricochet on commentary.

In singles action, Jon Moxley will face off against AR Fox. Swerve Strickland will go head-to-head with Shane Taylor.