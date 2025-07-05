Why Kazuchika Okada's Short TNA Career Was A Total Flop

Though he now regularly performs in AEW after signing there last year, this is not Kazuchika Okada's first rodeo with an American wrestling promotion. Prior to becoming the biggest star in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Okada went on what's referred to as a "foreign excursion" as a young man, making his way to America to wrestle in TNA (AKA Impact Wrestling). While he didn't yet have the imposing physique he'd one day achieve, Okada was already viewed as a future star in NJPW by 2010, and the company hoped to encourage his development by sending him overseas. However, things didn't go as planned.

Okada started off with a steady losing streak in both televised and dark matches. Throughout the entirety of his run, from March 2010 until June 2011, Okada wrestled 19 matches in TNA. During that time, he picked up exactly one televised victory, and it was a disqualification.

In the latter part of his time with TNA, Okada was partnered up with Samoa Joe, which sounds like a great idea on paper. In execution, it was a disaster for Okada. If his win-loss record wasn't insulting enough, the company changed the wrestler's name to Okato and saddled him with a presentation inspired by Kato, Bruce Lee's character from "The Green Hornet." Okato didn't last long, but the damage had been done.