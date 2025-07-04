Jim Ross' Dream Last Match To Call Would Involve These Two AEW Stars

After calling action in the ring for nearly 50 years and being one of the most talented play-by-play announcers in professional wrestling history, its only fitting that the final match of Jim Ross' career features some of the biggest names in the industry. During a recent edition of "Grilling JR," the WWE Hall Of Famer listed two AEW stars that he wants involved in his final match, while admitting that it's a difficult decision to make because of the amount of talent on the roster.

"That's a tough question because there's so many good talents out there. Probably something that involves Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay. There's a lot of great AEW talents that I would give the opportunity to close the show shall we say, and go about their business. AEW is very fortunate right now that we have a lot of great talents that could fill that role ... Omega is one that you always want on your card to close the show if you can. That makes sense because you know he's always going to deliver."

Last week, Ross happily announced that he was cancer free after his previous battle with colon cancer, which led him to confirm on Thursday that he will be returning to the commentary desk at AEW All In Texas on July 12 at Globe Life Field. Although he's faced various recent health scares, Ross has yet to disclose when he will officially be retiring from the broadcast table.

