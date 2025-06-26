Jim Ross Announces He's Cancer Free, Says He Owes A Lot To AEW And Tony Khan

For most of Jim Ross' AEW tenure, he's unfortunately had to deal with health problems, including a skin cancer scare just a couple years ago. 2025 has been no different, as Ross revealed recently that he was diagnosed with colon cancer, forcing him to go under the knife to have the cancer removed, and putting his status with AEW as they head to All In next month into question.

As such, it will come as a relief to many fans that Ross had some good news to share towards the end of the latest "Grilling JR" podcast earlier this week.

"The cancer's gone, which I'm very happy to say," Ross said. "So I'm blessed that my health is returned, and I'm feeling pretty damn good."

Ross reiterated that his goal was to be in Texas for All In, and seemed confident that he would be able to make the event. The Hall of Fame announcer showed further gratitude towards AEW, in particular praising fellow announcer Tony Schiavone and AEW owner Tony Khan for reaching out to him during his ordeal, and for making sure he's been taken care of since first signing with the promotion.

"I'm very indebted to AEW for hiring me, bringing me on board," Ross said. "And Tony Khan has been amazingly wonderful during my illness. He's supported me wholeheartedly, and I really do appreciate that. That's the way a boss should act and should do, is take care of your people. And Tony Khan has surely taken good care of me. And I plan on being reciprocal in doing my best to take care of him in my role going forward."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription