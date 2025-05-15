AEW's Jim Ross Shares Cancer Diagnosis, Treatment Plan

Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross has been diagnosed with colon cancer. The news was revealed this afternoon through the AEW star's official X account, with a post stating that he was diagnosed sometime this week and should be undergoing surgery within the next two weeks. Ross also thanked his fans for their support in this difficult time.

This isn't the first time Ross has battled cancer, as the former WWE broadcaster was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2021. Ross soon announced that he underwent successful treatment but he continued to deal with aftereffects from his surgery for several years.

Throughout that time, Ross continued to make occasional appearances on AEW programming, often pulling part-time duty on the company's pay-per-view events. Most recently, Ross appeared at AEW Dynasty in April.

Ross has been with AEW since its very first show in 2019. Prior to that, the commentator already had a long and storied career, beginning as a referee in the mid 1970s before assuming a broadcast role. About a decade into his career, Ross gained prominence as one of the lead commentators for Jim Crockett Promotions, which soon became known as World Championship Wrestling.

In 1993, Ross made the move over to Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Federation, where he would spend the next 20 years. His voice became synonymous with the company during that time, though he had a sometimes contentious relationship with McMahon. Ross left WWE in 2013 and spent several years doing English commentary for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He then had another part-time stint with WWE before eventually joining AEW.