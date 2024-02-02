AEW's Jim Ross Announces He's Undergone Successful Cancer Surgery

AEW commentator Jim Ross has disclosed that he has successfully undergone cancer surgery on his right hip and thanked everyone for their support.

The WWE Hall of Famer announced on X that the procedure went well.

"Had cancer surgery this morning on my right hip. All went well. Thanks for all your love & support! 🤠💕"

The legendary pro wrestling commentator has had to deal with a few health issues over the last few years. He was previously successfully treated for skin cancer back in 2021, while he suffered a bad fall last year, which gave him a black eye. Ross has also had to deal with a spike in his blood sugar levels and a leg wound which troubled him, especially when traveling. The AEW commentator stepped away from commentary duties last November but made a brief return when the promotion visited Oklahoma. He made his return to the commentary booth on the December 20 edition of "Dynamite," calling the main event match between Jon Moxley and Jay White.

In a recent episode of his podcast, he promised to keep fighting and get past the health issues that he has been facing lately. Ross, who joined AEW in 2019, was initially a part of the "AEW Dynamite" commentary team and later joined the "AEW Collision" broadcast team.