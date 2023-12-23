WWE HOFer Jim Ross Provides Health Update Following Recent Scare

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross has been off the road for several weeks due to a nagging leg wound that flares up when traveling. He's also been dealing with trying to get his diabetes under control as his blood sugar levels were recently "death material." During a recent episode of "Grilling JR," Ross provided another update on his health.

"Well, you know me talking about my diabetes and how my blood sugar vacillates at its highest at 300, a couple days last week it was 100 and so I take my blood sugar levels every day," Ross said. "I take an insulin shot in my gut every day, every night, and it's all working. I'm feeling better, I'm getting stronger."

He added, "The next thing we're going to do is they're going to put a port in my arm and they're gonna set me up so I can give myself intravenous antibiotics. Yeah, they think that is going to knock out this stuff in my leg. So we'll see. Another procedure, but hey, I'm willing to try. I've been dealing with this thing for over a year. I'm tired of it. It hurts, it stings, it throbs, it's gotta be dressed every day."

Ross noted that his wound has healed to some degree but won't fully go away until "heavy duty" antibiotics knock it out. He's slated to receive the port in early January but would rather do it sooner than later. He concluded that he would get it "tomorrow" if he could.

