Jim Ross Announces He's Taking Time Off From AEW, Has No Plans To Leave The Company

Jim Ross is taking time away from AEW. On the latest "Grilling JR," the legendary announcer revealed that he won't be traveling to Oakland, California to call the action for tomorrow's "AEW Collision" after being advised by his doctors to take some time to heal. While Ross didn't provide a specific timeline for his absence, he noted that his doctors want him to take a few weeks off before he can return on the road to fulfill his AEW duties.

"... Being off an airplane for a few weeks will be good for my leg to heal, so what's what I'm gonna do," Ross said. "I'm gonna take a few weeks off. I'm not gonna be on TV for a while until I can navigate the waters a little bit and get in that deep water. I love what I'm doing." Ross had injured his leg after suffering a fall in June, following which he took time away until returning to the "Collision" commentary booth in August.

Ross plans to keep a close eye on AEW's talented roster despite being away from the company temporarily. "We have a unique roster," Ross stressed. "There's so many guys that we need to help as much as possible get over, but that goes for any wrestling show. That's the objective. You have one goal when you're on television in pro wrestling — get the talent over. So, I love doing that; I love that role, I love helping these young kids who ask questions like, 'Did you watch my match?' or 'What do you think about this?'"