Jim Ross' Current AEW Contract Reportedly Expiring Soon

Jim Ross could be finishing up his stint with AEW soon. According to Fightful Select, the veteran announcer's current AEW deal is "set to be up within a couple of months," following which Ross could either remain with AEW via a new contract or test the free agency market. While the report did not specify the exact expiration date of Ross' AEW contract, Ross himself said on "Grilling JR" last October that he had "about another year and change" left on his deal, meaning his contract could be up in fall 2023.

In the meantime, Ross will continue to call the action for "AEW Collision," AEW's Saturday night program featuring the likes of CM Punk, FTR, Ricky Starks, Thunder Rosa, Miro, and others. Ross returned to commentary duties last Saturday after being sidelined due to health issues, which he developed after suffering a fall ahead of the debut of "Collision" on June 17. Despite the fall, Ross actually called the action for the "Collision" premiere, but subsequently took time away to make a full recovery. During his absence, the WWE Hall of Famer routinely provided encouraging health updates via his podcast, revealing that he and AEW President Tony Khan were in constant touch, and that the AEW boss still wanted him to remain part of the "Collision" commentary team.

Speaking of the "Collision" announce booth, the original trio of Ross, Nigel McGuinness, and Kevin Kelly is expected to be reunited once Kelly returns from Japan, where he is currently providing English commentary for NJPW's ongoing G1 Climax 33. In his stead, veteran ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni has joined McGuinness and Ross in the commentary booth.