Jim Ross Gives Update On His AEW Contract And Future

Veteran wrestling announcer Jim Ross admitted that he thinks about retirement "all the time," but he's not committing to a finite cutoff date for his ringside career.

On the latest episode of "Grilling JR," Ross said his contract with AEW runs for "about another year and change, and I'm looking at finishing that out and then taking it from there."

Ross said he that has not spoken to AEW chief Tony Khan about his future with the company after his contract's expiration. While he is happy with his work, he acknowledged time is not necessarily his ally.

"I'm not a young kid," Ross said. "The skin cancer is gone, but the remnants of it still exist, and that's what's so frigging painful."

When asked about his previous employer, WWE's Vince McMahon, Ross stated he had almost no communication with him since a scandal forced McMahon into retirement.

"I have not talked to him," he said. "We're not boycotting each other, it's just, nothing there to talk about. He knows I appreciate him, and he knows that I'm very grateful for his help with my career over the years."

Ross pointed out that McMahon once signed him to a 10-year contract, but he sidestepped on whether he would consider returning to a post-McMahon WWE.

"I'm very happy in the business of a man with a company that I'm doing it with," he said. "What would happen if I didn't have that job and somebody else wanted me to work for them? I take it as a case-by-case scenario, but that's not something I'm looking to do."

For the moment, Ross isn't looking beyond AEW.

"I want to help the company do well and get established," he said. "And when I leave, I will have left AEW a better place then I found it."