Photo: Jim Ross Sustains Black Eye In Fall, Will Still Be Part Of AEW Collision Debut

One of the most recognized names in professional wrestling broadcasting since the late 1980s, Jim "Good Ol' JR" Ross has done commentary duties for the NWA, WCW, and most famously WWE, before landing in his current home promotion of AEW. While Ross is now 71-years-old, he's showed little signs of slowing down, still appearing weekly on "AEW Rampage," and being announced yesterday by boss Tony Khan as part of the "AEW Collision" commentary team as well. Unfortunately, the legendary announcer's day didn't get off to a great start, with JR tweeting that he'd suffered a "bad fall," along with an image of him sporting a black eye.

Bad fall this morning. Still headed to Chicago for Collision! Historic night for ⁦@AEW⁩ on ⁦@tntdrama⁩ pic.twitter.com/6lrr3ykCug — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 17, 2023

Despite the noticeable injury, Ross did also reassure AEW fans that he's still set to take part in the premiere of "AEW Collision" tonight as scheduled, which emanates from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and most prominently features the return to AEW programming of the ever-controversial CM Punk. Ross will call "Collision" alongside Nigel McGuinness and Kevin Kelly, the latter of which is making his AEW debut.

"Collision" represents a big expansion of AEW's relationship with Warner Brothers Discovery, and is the first major wrestling show to air weekly on Saturdays since "WCW Saturday Night," a show which itself went to the company back burner after the debut of "WCW Monday Nitro" in 1995. "Collision" is reportedly set to be Punk's primary home in AEW going forward, with The Elite staying separate from him on "AEW Dynamite."