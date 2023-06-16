Tony Khan Reveals AEW Collision Broadcast Team

Even after CM Punk was announced as appearing and wrestling on the debut episode of "AEW Collision," there was one major aspect of the new show that remained a mystery: Who would the announcers be? Even as recently as a week ago, Jim Ross said that he had no idea who the commentary team would be, but on Friday, AEW CEO Tony Khan delivered the news in a tweet.

On the call for "Collision" will be play-by-play announcer Kevin Kelly of NJPW joining AEW full-time and color commentator Nigel McGuinness who was already doing "ROH on Honor Club" in the Khan-verse, with Khan phrasing it as that they will be "joined by expert analysis from" Jim Ross. It's not clear if that means he'll be the full-time third chair on the show as he is on "Rampage," if he'll only be sitting in for specific matches, or if he'll be limited to pre-recorded segments like he is on "Dynamite."

Elsewhere, on his own Twitter account, Kelly added that this does not affect his role with NJPW and that while in Japan for dates that conflict, at least for the upcoming G1 Climax tournament, someone else will fill in for him on "Collision." This new job reunites him with both Ross and McGuinness, who had been his broadcast partners at times in WWE and ROH, respectively.