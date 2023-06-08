Jim Ross Praises Excalibur, Has 'No Clue' Who Will Be On Commentary For AEW Collision

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has worked with many broadcasters in his long career and he thinks that one of his current broadcast partners doesn't get enough credit.

"Excalibur should be considered. He ain't been around that long," Ross said during a K & S WrestleFest signing when asked about underrated announcers. He also had praise for Michael Cole and then went on to commend a former NJPW broadcast partner as well. "Kevin Kelly does pretty well."

Both Excalibur and Kelly should be happy to hear their names mentioned considering how many different broadcast partners Jim Ross has had over the years. From Jerry "The King" Lawler in WWE to Josh Barnett in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and even legends like Gordon Solie, Randy Savage, and Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, the iconic commentator has shared the broadcast booth with several big names in pro wrestling.

While the main event and the location of AEW's new show, "Collision," have been confirmed, one thing that hasn't been announced is the commentary team. "No clue," JR responded when asked about the commentary team for the show, which premieres on June 17 from the famous United Center in Chicago. CM Punk and FTR facing Bullet Club Gold and Samoa Joe will be the show's first main event.

AEW has a plethora of announcers to choose from, with Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, as well as ROH commentators Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman, all available to Tony Khan. The promotion has also utilized wrestlers on commentary, like former world champion Chris Jericho, who was on the headset for the early days of "AEW Rampage." Jim Ross has been used sparingly on AEW programming these days and it remains to be seen if he will be brought back for the new show.