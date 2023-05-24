Tony Khan Confirms AEW Collision Debut Will Take Place At Chicago's United Center

"AEW Collision" is heading to the United Center in Chicago, Illinois for its premiere on June 17.

Following rumblings that such would be the case earlier in the day, the news was confirmed by AEW President Tony Khan during Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite". The announcement adds fuel to the speculation that June 17 will mark the return of CM Punk to the company's programming following for the first time since September of last year when he was involved in the notorious backstage brawl following All Out. Punk's status with the company remained a question mark over the past week following alleged unrest over the status of his friend and trainer Ace Steel with the company and the last-minute removal of Punk from "Collision" promotional material.