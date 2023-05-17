CM Punk Reportedly Pulled From AEW Collision Announcement Due To Ace Steel Situation

Wednesday was already set to be a big news day with the official announcement at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfronts event of the new "AEW Collision" TV show airing Saturday nights on TNT, but it got confusing when it was discovered that CM Punk was removed from the press release. Early Wednesday evening, PWInsider reported that there is indeed more to this story: that Punk may indeed be out of the "Collision" picture because AEW didn't re-hire Ace Steel.

Per the report, the word going around the AEW locker room was that Steel, the lone "Brawl Out" participant fired over his role in the fracas, was going to be brought back to work as a "Collision" producer, only for that move to be vetoed. In Mike Johnson's words in his report, "that left Punk and AEW on opposite sides of the discussion," which resulted in Punk being pulled from the "Collision" promotional materials. Johnson also added that Impact Wrestling sources confirmed that someone in their company had made overtures to Steel "several weeks ago," but he passed on the opportunity, apparently due to lining up another job.