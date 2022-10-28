Ace Steel Reportedly 'Bummed' Over AEW All Out Incident

CM Punk's long-time friend Ace Steel is reportedly not feeling great over the backstage skirmish that took place following the AEW All Out post-show media scrum on September 5. Steel, along with Punk, got into a physical altercation with AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) following the press conference. The scuffle, which reportedly saw Steel bite Omega, came about following Punk's tirade in the scrum that saw him take said EVPs to task.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Steel is said to be feeling "bummed" about what happened and just wants to move past the incident. Apparently, Steel has been receiving a "gigantic" amount of online harassment following the fracas, although it is noted that all the parties involved have been receiving a similar level of attention online.

Following the scuffle, AEW CEO Tony Khan suspended everyone involved, stripping Punk, Omega, and The Young Bucks of their respective titles that they held at the time. Steel, who was working as backstage producer for AEW, was ultimately released from his contract on October 18. Dave Meltzer confirmed the news on "Wrestling Observer Radio," revealing that Steel's release was "the first bit of news out of that whole situation in weeks."

Independent wrestler Steel, who worked for WWE as a coach between 2019 and 2022, was confirmed to have joined AEW by Khan following the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in March. Khan revealed in the post-show scrum that Steel was working for the promotion in a "backstage capacity." Steel's arrival in AEW came seven months after CM Punk made a triumphant return to pro wrestling with the company.