After weeks of rumors, CM Punk made his big debut on tonight’s AEW Rampage: “The First Dance.” The show took place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Punk kicked off tonight’s show to a massive pop from the crowd. Punk ended up hugging a bunch of fans and even jumped into the crowd on the way to the ring.

During the segment, he ended up challenging Darby Allin (who was in the rafters with Sting) to a match at AEW All Out on September 5.

Below is a recap of his segment:

He slowly takes it in as he makes his way to the ring. He ends up hugging fans and ends up jumping into the crowd for a moment. “You guys really know how to make a kid feel like Britt Baker in Pittsburgh.” Punk said he didn’t know what he wanted to say, he was going to say what he felt. Punk says he’s got the time, Wednesdays, Fridays, PPVs, he’s not going anywhere. Crowd chanting “CM Punk!” a lot. Punk says if what he did years ago, if he let anyone down, he wants them to know he wasn’t going to get healthy mentality or physically if he stayed in the place that got him six in the first place. Punk says it’s hot in here and he takes off his jacket to show off his new AEW shirt. Punk sits cross legged in the ring to tell a story. He says he was in a place and had to leave, it was ROH (crowd chuckles). Punk says he honed his craft there, and cried when he left, but knew he had to. Punk said that’s when he actually left pro wrestling, but today he’s back. Punk says he’s back because he wants to face the young talent who has the passion he did as a younger wrestler. He has a few scores to settle as well. Punk ends up calling out Darby Allin. We see Allin and Sting up in the rafters to listen. Punk says he’s seen Allin get beaten up and tossed all over the place, but he’s tough. Punk says he wants to help Allin, and there’s nothing more dangerous he can do than wrestle CM Punk, except wrestle CM Punk on All Out! I’m back. Punk says a lot of people waited for him for a long time, so when people make their way out, get an ice cream bar on him.

Last month, news broke of Punk negotiating for an in-ring return as signs pointing towards AEW being the likely destination. Punk’s last appearance in a ring was at the 2014 WWE Royal Rumble. He was later released from the company in June of 2014.

Outside of appearing in a few indie wrestling events under a mask or cloak, Punk had since focused on his MMA and acting career.

