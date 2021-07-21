CM Punk is reportedly in ongoing talks for a return to the ring, according to Fightful.

The most likely place for him to go is AEW, but a contract hasn’t been signed, nor has a timetable, return date, or creative plans been put in place. The report noted simply Punk and a company official have been talking about him wrestling once again.

The report stated they haven’t confirmed with Punk or AEW officials about this news, but were told recently that higher-ups in WWE believe Punk is going to All Elite Wrestling.

With fans returning, other companies have been said to be interested in Punk, but no specific offers have reportedly been made.

Punk was released from WWE in 2014. He fought twice in the UFC with an 0-1 record (1 no contest). He has also since pursued a career in acting and made a few appearance on FS1’s WWE Backstage. Back in 2019, Punk crashed an indie show under a mask, but hasn’t had an official match since 2014.