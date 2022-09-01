Backstage News On Curse Word Ace Steel Dropped On AEW Dynamite

The main event AEW World Title match for this Sunday's All Out pay-per-view came together in a unique fashion. Not only were the two competitors confirmed less than a week before the show, but the challenger for the title, CM Punk, had been shelved with an injury that the company was selling hard until a quick change this past Wednesday. Punk's longtime friend and trainer, Ace Steel, now a backstage producer for AEW, interrupted an in-ring promo from Punk and inspired him to compete for the AEW Title one more time this Sunday at All Out.

Amid his passionate, intense promo, Steel accidentally let the f-word slip out on national television without a censor. According to a new report from PWInsider, this had a ripple effect backstage. Steel immediately "took responsibility for the error" and paid a subsequent fine which was then donated to a charity. An email was also sent out this week discussing a number of points the higher-ups wanted to address, one to be careful to avoid using expletives on television. Through the communication Thursday, they pointed out how Steel handled the mistake and want it to be used "as an example of how to deal with errors and accept responsibility for them when they accidentally occur."

As noted, Punk vs. Jon Moxley in a rematch for the AEW World Championship will headline All Out this Sunday at the Now Arena outside Chicago, Illinois. Other confirmed matches for the show include a four-way for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship between Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida, and "The American Dragon "Bryan Danielson vs. "Lionheart" Chris Jericho.