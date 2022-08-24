AEW Interim Women's Title Match Set For All Out After Thunder Rosa Bows Out Of PPV

A surprising announcement set up an unexpected title match for AEW's All Out pay-per-view.

During a backstage interview on Wednesday night's "Dynamite," AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa revealed she is injured and will not be able to defend her title at All Out. Rosa was already announced for a defense against the number-one contender Toni Storm.

AEW quickly put together a new title match for All Out. It will be a four-way for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship. The four women who will compete in the match are Storm, Jamie Hayter, and two former AEW Women's World Champions: Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida.

Hayter recently competed for the AEW Women's Title. She came up short against Rosa at Battle of the Belts III. Rosa defeated Baker to win the title earlier this year, and Baker has been trying to regain it ever since. Shida has been on a winning streak across AEW "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" as of late. She won the AEW Women's Title from Nyla Rose at Double or Nothing 2020, losing it to Baker one year later.

Similar to how AEW handled the situation with its men's world championship, Rosa will remain AEW Women's Champion until she is ready to come back. Like former AEW World Champion CM Punk did, she will eventually face the interim champion in a unification match to crown an undisputed champion.