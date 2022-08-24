Undisputed AEW World Champion Crowned In Stunning Fashion On Dynamite

After their big brawl to open up last week's AEW "Dynamite," CM Punk and Jon Moxley's match to unify the AEW World Championship and AEW Interim World Championship was moved up from the All Out pay-per-view to Wednesday night's edition of "Dynamite." Surprisingly, the match went on at the top of the show's second hour, and the ending was even more stunning.

Once the bell rang, the two instantly went at it. After getting the upper hand, Punk went for a roundhouse kick on Moxley. However, even though it was successful, it seemed to reaggravate Punk's foot injury. This led to Mox taking control, hitting his finisher, and winning the match. The match lasted less than five minutes. After the bell had rung and as Moxley was celebrating, Punk had to receive help from AEW officials to get to the back.

Not too long after the match ended, Moxley was seen again, this time backstage.

"Was that how that was supposed to go?" Moxley asked.

Moxley then personally called out all the fans who never believed in him, saying "Those people never mattered. They never did... The only answer to anything in professional wrestling is Jon Moxley."

What's interesting about this win is not just how Moxley won, but the fact that he is now the first-ever two-time AEW World Champion. Moxley's first reign started when he defeated Chris Jericho all the way back at the Revolution 2020 pay-per-view. He lost the championship to Kenny Omega in December of that same year at the Winter is Coming edition of "Dynamite."