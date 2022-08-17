CM Punk And Jon Moxley Ignite Road To Title Unification With Fiery Confrontation

Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite opened with plenty of fireworks.

The recently returned AEW World Champion, CM Punk came out to call out the current AEW Interim World Champion, Jon Moxley. The intensity picked up from almost the instant the microphone was in Punk's hand.

"Everybody wants to be champ until it's time to do champ sh*t," Punk said.

Punk won the AEW World Title at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view earlier this year. He's been out of action for the better part of the past two months, but returned at the end of last week's show and found himself face to face with Moxley. One week later, Punk decided to share his two cents on Moxley.

"Jon Moxley may be number one in your hearts, but he's not number one in this company, because I am the AEW Champion!," Punk declared.

After weathering some boos from the crowd, Punk added that "Moxley is the third best guy in his own group, and that seems to be a reoccurring theme in his career." Punk, of course, was referring to Moxley currently being in the Blackpool Combat Club, and to his time spent in The Shield in WWE alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Punk continued his verbal assault until Moxley finally made his entrance through the crowd. As he made his way to the ring, Punk continued to insult Moxley, doing "snow angels" in the ring.