Recent Injury Chris Jericho Suffered In AEW Will Affect Upcoming Fozzy Tour

Since the company's genesis, Chris Jericho has been a staple of AEW, and his momentum hasn't slowed down as a top star on television. On last month's AEW Quake by the Lake version of "Dynamite," Jericho challenged for the AEW Interim World Championship against current AEW Champion Jon Moxley. Jericho didn't manage to pull off the victory that night, and, unfortunately, a new announcement on his band Fozzy's website revealed that Jericho suffered an injury during the show. The press release explains that "Lionheart" has a severely bruised larynx, and though it will definitely heal, "his laryngologist has recommended that Fozzy postpone the first two weeks of the Save The World tour (scheduled to start in Columbus on Sept 8) in order to facilitate a full recovery as soon as possible."

The mentioned two weeks of postponed Fozzy performances have been moved to Spring 2023, extending the tour from its original end of February 2-6 at the Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea. Instead of the original start date, the band will commence their shows on September 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The website notes that the "rescheduled dates can be found at www.FOZZYROCK.com" and "ALL TICKETS REMAIN VALID." "Fozzy appreciates each and every one of you, and we can't wait to rock with you again at FULL STRENGTH very soon!!," Jericho and bandmates Rich, Billy, PJ & Grant write.

Along with his upcoming tour with Fozzy, Jericho has a significant match this weekend at AEW All Out when he goes one-on-one against Bryan Danielson. The two have promised to pull out all the stops and evoke the true essence of their respective "Lionheart" and "American Dragon" personas to put on an unforgettable match.